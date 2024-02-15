The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that some pregnant Americans may have been given the wrong RSV vaccine, and some young children received a vaccine approved for use in adults only.

Now, a pharmacology expert at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) shares insight that could help to reduce the RSV vaccine learning curve.

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two vaccines for adults--Abrysvo (Pfizer) and Arexvy (GSK)--NYITCOM Associate Professor of Clinical Specialties Maria Pino, Ph.D., notes that only one has been approved for use during pregnancy.

“Abrysvo was the one-dose RSV vaccine approved by the FDA in pregnancy, as it went through the clinical trials process that included pregnant patients. Arexvy did not undergo these studies," says Pino, a licensed New York State pharmacist who is certified to administer immunizations.

Pino, who also recently published research on the two available RSV vaccinations in the journal Pharmacy Times, strongly recommends that additional precautions be taken during administration, as both drug manufacturers gave their products names beginning with the letter "A."

"I would encourage those involved in vaccination administration to have safety protocols in place. Specifically, store each formulation in different refrigerators with signs that clearly state ‘not for pregnant patients.’ Another practice that I have used is to "show the bottle," and repeat to the patient what you will be injecting them with before you insert the needle into their arm,” she says.

