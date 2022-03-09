This research has proposed a dual component Dark Energy model, where Cosmological Constant representing Dark Energy has been thought to be made up of two distinct components – one component stays fixed like traditional Cosmology whereas the other component varies with time. Based on this premise, the entire Cosmological scenario has been explored which showed that the model completely solves the notorious Cosmological Constant problem without introducing any unphysical features in the Universe. The model is promising and is a significant addition in the quiver of Cosmology. Whether the model has the potential to replace traditional Cosmological models, can only be answered in future.