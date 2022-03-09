Research Alert

This research has proposed a dual component Dark Energy model, where Cosmological Constant representing Dark Energy has been thought to be made up of two distinct components – one component stays fixed like traditional Cosmology whereas the other component varies with time. Based on this premise, the entire Cosmological scenario has been explored which showed that the model completely solves the notorious Cosmological Constant problem without introducing any unphysical features in the Universe. The model is promising and is a significant addition in the quiver of Cosmology. Whether the model has the potential to replace traditional Cosmological models, can only be answered in future. 

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Classical and Quantum Gravity

Download PDF
164684576088054_Aich_2022_Class._Quantum_Grav._39_035010.pdf
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Space and Astronomy
KEYWORDS
Cosmology cosmological simulations cosmological expansion
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY