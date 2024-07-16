Newswise — Philip Anglewicz, PhD, MA, has been named the director of the William H. Gates Sr. Institute for Population and Reproductive Health at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Anglewicz succeeds Jose “Oying” G. Rimon II, who is retiring after serving as the Institute’s director since 2014. Anglewicz assumed his new role July 1.

Founded in 1999, the William H. Gates Sr. Institute identifies and acts upon ideas with the greatest promise to advance universal, equitable access to sexual and reproductive health and rights. Over the last 25 years, the Institute has grown to become the home of innovative thinking and a global leader in the revitalization of reproductive health and gender equity on regional, national, and global policy and research agendas. The Institute is based in the Bloomberg School’s Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health.

Anglewicz, a leading expert in demographic change in sub-Saharan Africa and global family planning and reproductive health, has served as deputy director of the Institute since 2020. He is an associate professor at the Bloomberg School of Public Health and vice chair for research for the Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health.

“Dr. Anglewicz is coming to his new role with incredible experience, passion, and ambition,” said Dean Ellen MacKenzie, PhD, ScM. “He is well-positioned to lead the Institute in its work to meet the ever-evolving challenges of advancing reproductive health around the world. Like the Institute itself, Dr. Anglewicz is committed to innovative thinking and locally led efforts, and I am thrilled to have him as our new director as we continue to pursue research and programs that will lead to lasting social change.”

Anglewicz trained as a demographer at the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned an MA and PhD. From 2010 to 2019, he served on the faculty at Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Anglewicz joined the Bloomberg School’s Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health in 2019. Since joining the Department, Anglewicz has served as the principal investigator and director of the Research Program for Performance Monitoring for Action (PMA), a global data platform housed in the Institute. PMA generates frequent, high-quality surveys monitoring key health indicators in nine countries in Africa and Asia. PMA’s open-source data are available for research, program planning, and policymaking.

“I am deeply honored to assume the role of director at the William H. Gates Sr. Institute for Population and Reproductive Health,” said Anglewicz. “I am eager and ready to build upon the Institute’s record of global impact through our shared vision of science and scholarship for social change.”

Anglewicz’s appointment comes as the Institute has begun work on its 2030 strategy, a refresh of Institute priorities announced last year. Measurement is also a priority: Anglewicz notes that the tools family planning and reproductive health researchers use to measure outcomes have not kept up with the changing nature of sexual and reproductive health rights in many settings. He plans to evaluate existing family planning measures and potentially introduce new indicators that capture a person-focused approach.

Anglewicz will also focus on next year’s International Conference on Family Planning, the largest scientific gathering of sexual and reproductive health and rights professionals in the world. The seventh International Conference on Family Planning will be held November 3–6, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia, with the William H. Gates Sr. Institute, Government of Colombia, Profamilia, and Fundación Valle del Lili serving as co-hosts.



