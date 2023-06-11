The University of Delaware's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering boasts experts in bridge safety who can talk about the I-95 highway bridge collapse in Philadelphia.

Michael Chajes: Can speak to the need to replace aging roadways and bridges as well as forensic engineering and unearthing the root causes of engineering failures, such as bridge collapses. As a consultant, Chajes has participated in the evaluation and testing of numerous major bridges and structures including the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, Ben Franklin Bridge, Chesapeake City Bridge, Lock Gates on the Erie Canal and several historic trusses and polymer composite bridges.

Jennifer McConnell: Studies steel structures and transportation infrastructure, with a specific interest in examining ways to prevent corrosion and extend the lifespan of existing structures.

Tripp Shenton: Structural health monitoring, with a focus on bridge evaluation and bridge monitoring.

Sue McNeil: Transportation infrastructure management and impact of disasters on physical infrastructure and asset management.