Newswise — New York, NY (December 14, 2021) — The Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (PSON) was granted re-accreditation of its baccalaureate degree program by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), a prestigious national accreditation agency that contributes to the improvement of the public's health by ensuring the quality and integrity of baccalaureate and other degree programs in nursing.

The CCNE’s board granted accreditation to the baccalaureate degree program in nursing at PSON for the maximum period of 10 years, extending accreditation through 2031. The baccalaureate program at PSON includes an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing for students with a baccalaureate in another specialty and a program that allows current nurses with associate’s degrees to earn a baccalaureate degree, called the RN to BSN program. The school’s baccalaureate program was first accredited by CCNE in 2015.

“Accreditation by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education is a testament to our stellar faculty, staff, and students and will help ensure our upward trajectory well into the future,” said Todd Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Vice President for Nursing Academic Affairs, Mount Sinai Health System, and Dean of the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel. “We offer a progressive curricula, led by an exceptional faculty, which includes classroom teaching and clinical practice in both inpatient and community settings. Our two nursing programs are delivered in a blended format to provide our students with the flexibility they need to succeed, and as part of the Mount Sinai Health System they have the opportunity to participate in a range of extracurricular activities and training programs to enhance their educational experience.”

The CCNE accreditation standards that were met to achieve re-accreditation were based on program quality, mission and governance, institutional commitment and resources, curriculum and teaching-learning practices, program effectiveness, and assessment and achievement of program outcomes. The CCNE is an autonomous national accreditation agency, recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education.

About Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Founded in 1904, PSON is dedicated to the professional education of undergraduate nursing. Because PSON is part of Mount Sinai Beth Israel, students benefit from an impressive array of clinical experiences, in the hospital and in the community, throughout the Mount Sinai Health System. In addition to the RN to BSN, the school offers an Accelerated BSN. The school has designed a variety of innovative curriculums responding to the special needs of working adults interested in entering the nursing profession, nurses interested in advancing their careers, and foreign-educated physicians and nurses who wish to pursue nursing practice in the United States. In 2014, the National League of Nursing designated the school a Center of Excellence in Nursing Education in the category of Student Learning and Professional Development. Located in the East Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan, convenient to public transportation, the school currently enrolls close to 300 students. In addition to CCNE, the School is accredited in nursing for its baccalaureate program by the New York State Board of Regents and the Commissioner of Education.

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system, encompassing eight hospitals, a leading medical school, and a vast network of ambulatory practices throughout the greater New York region. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through unrivaled education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Health System includes approximately 7,300 primary and specialty care physicians; 13 joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers; more than 415 ambulatory practices throughout the five boroughs of New York City, Westchester, Long Island, and Florida; and more than 30 affiliated community health centers. The Mount Sinai Hospital is ranked on U.S. News & World Report's "Honor Roll" of the top 20 U.S. hospitals and is top in the nation by specialty: No. 1 in Geriatrics and top 20 in Cardiology/Heart Surgery, Diabetes/Endocrinology, Gastroenterology/GI Surgery, Neurology/Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology/Lung Surgery, Rehabilitation, and Urology. New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai is ranked No. 12 in Ophthalmology. Mount Sinai Kravis Children's Hospital is ranked in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals” among the country’s best in four out of 10 pediatric specialties. The Icahn School of Medicine is one of three medical schools that have earned distinction by multiple indicators: ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding. Newsweek’s “The World’s Best Smart Hospitals” ranks The Mount Sinai Hospital as No. 1 in New York and in the top five globally, and Mount Sinai Morningside in the top 20 globally.

For more information, visit https://www.mountsinai.org or find Mount Sinai on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.