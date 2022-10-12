Newswise — WASHINGTON—Endocrine experts will deliver free health services to underrepresented communities, including LatinX residents, during EndoCares® Phoenix, an in-person health education event being held on October 22.



"EndoCares® is the biggest 2022 health fair in the Phoenix Valley. Most of the population that will attend the health fair are underserved with limited access to care,” said Ricardo Correa, MD, of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. “We want to bring an option to them so they can get their screening test, counseling, and follow up without any cost. The Endocrine Society in collaboration with many other organizations are coming to help the Phoenix community in a time that is very needed.”



What: The Endocrine Society is partnering with the University of Arizona, St. Vincent de Paul, and LatinaStrong® to bring Phoenix complimentary health services and hormone health education. The event will provide care and resources for people with diabetes, heart conditions, and obesity.

Date: Saturday, October 22, 2022



Time: 9:00 AM - 2:00 PM MST



Location: Emerson Elementary School, 915 E Palm Ln., Phoenix, AZ 85006



Activities: A few of the free wellness activities being offered include free diabetes screenings, art therapy, back-to-school giveaways, and fitness and cooking demos.



Event Hosts:

Ricardo Correa, MD: Correa is the Program Director for Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism Fellowship and the Director for Diversity of Graduate Medical Education at the University of Arizona College of Medicine - Phoenix. He also is a staff clinician and researcher at the Carl T. Hayden Veterans' Administration Medical Center and serves as faculty for Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine, Mayo Clinic Arizona, and Creighton University School of Medicine in Phoenix. Dr. Correa is very involved with the community, and he serves as the Phoenix co-chapter chair for the National Hispanic Medical Association and men board member for LatinaStrong® Foundation. Dr. Correa will be joined by other volunteers at the event who will be facilitating diabetes/A1c screenings, COVID vaccines, and skin and breast cancer education.

Petra Fimbres: Fimbres is currently the Director of Marketing and Community Development for Palo Verde Pain Specialists, Founder of LatinaStrong® Foundation, Co-Chair of the NHMA Phoenix Chapter, and owner of Frida’s Garden. Her commitment and dedication to lead for the advancement of Latino health is evident in her leadership to bring greater awareness of medical issues to the community. She has collaborated with many different organizations to create positive impacts in the Latino community, including the National Hispanic Medical Association (NHMA), U of A Cancer COE, Los Abogados, Az PACH, Latino Medical Student Association (LMSA), and National Association of Hispanic Nurses (NAHN). She was inspired by the community she serves to develop and start the LatinaStrong® Foundation in 2014, which serves to engage and empower Latinas in social support, community resources, and cultural values for health. Today she still works to bring health information to Latinas across the state and the nation, encouraging them to take their health into their hands.

More information about the event is available on our website: https://www.endocrine.org/patient-engagement/endocares-patient-outreach/endocares-phoenix



