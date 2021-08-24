Newswise — The PhRMA Foundation is pleased to present a new virtual three-part webinar series beginning in September that will be focused on enhancing patient-centricity in value and health technology assessments (V/HTA). Attendees will have the opportunity to hear leading health care economists, health outcomes researchers and patient advocates discuss how best to prioritize patient-centered outcomes and ensure inclusive patient engagement in value assessment research.

Registration for the first webinar in the series, to be held September 17, 2021, from 12:00 - 1:15 PM ET, is now open. A second webinar will be held November 12, and a workshop will be held December 10. To register for the September 17 webinar, please visit: https://cvent.me/gRLKGN.

“In recent years, a great deal of real-world evidence has been generated, yet challenges persist in using this information in a way that produces meaningful results for patients,” said outgoing PhRMA Foundation President Eileen Cannon. “Through these exercises, we aim to expose existing gaps in the current use of patient-centered outcomes in value assessment research, share and exchange approaches to enhancing patient-centricity and patient engagement in value models, and – ultimately – identify future opportunities for collaborative and inclusive research in this field.” Ms. Cannon is retiring as Foundation President after 22 years of service, to be succeeded this month by Amy M. Miller, PhD.

Each of the three events in the series will explore different aspects of patient-centered outcomes and value assessment. The first two webinars will be followed by a final, interactive workshop that will include breakout group activities to identify opportunities for developing and implementing a research agenda that is patient-centered and inclusive.

Webinar 1: History and Current Landscape of Patient-Centricity and Patient-Centered Outcomes/Impacts in Value Assessment

Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:00 – 1:15 PM ET

Featured presenters and panelists:

Elisabeth M. Oehrlein, PhD, MS , Assistant Vice President, Research and Programs at the National Health Council.

, Assistant Vice President, Research and Programs at the National Health Council. Lori Frank, PhD , Senior Scientist, RAND Corporation

, Senior Scientist, RAND Corporation Louis P. Garrison, Jr., PhD , Professor Emeritus, The Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute, Department of Pharmacy, University of Washington

, Professor Emeritus, The Comparative Health Outcomes, Policy, and Economics (CHOICE) Institute, Department of Pharmacy, University of Washington Charlene Son Rigby , Chief Executive Officer, RARE-X

, Chief Executive Officer, RARE-X Bari Talente , Executive Vice President, Advocacy & Healthcare Access, National Multiple Sclerosis Society

, Executive Vice President, Advocacy & Healthcare Access, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Sean Tunis, MD, MSc , Principal, Rubix Health

, Principal, Rubix Health Ashley Valentine, MRes, MPH, Co-Founder and President, Sick Cells

Webinar 2: Spotlight Current and Emerging Approaches and Methods to Enhance Patient-Centricity and Inclusive Patient Engagement in Value Assessment

Friday, November 12, 2021, 12:00 – 1:30 PM ET

Featured presenters and panelists:

Julia Slejko, PhD , Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy – Patient-Driven Values in Healthcare Evaluation

, Associate Professor, University of Maryland School of Pharmacy – Patient-Driven Values in Healthcare Evaluation Brett McQueen, PhD , Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences - Center for Pharmaceutical Value

, Assistant Professor, University of Colorado Skaggs School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences - Center for Pharmaceutical Value Peter Neumann, ScD , Director, Center for the Evaluation of Value and Rick in Health at the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center, Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine - Center for Enhanced Value Assessment

, Director, Center for the Evaluation of Value and Rick in Health at the Institute for Clinical Research and Health Policy Studies at Tufts Medical Center, Professor of Medicine, Tufts University School of Medicine - Center for Enhanced Value Assessment Jennifer Bright, MPA , Executive Director - Innovation and Value Initiative

, Executive Director - Innovation and Value Initiative Annie Kennedy , Chief of Policy and Advocacy, EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases

, Chief of Policy and Advocacy, EveryLife Foundation for Rare Diseases LaTasha H. Lee, PhD, MPH , Vice President, Clinical and Social Research and Development, National Minority Quality Forum

, Vice President, Clinical and Social Research and Development, National Minority Quality Forum Kenneth “Kenny” Mendez, CEO and President, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America

Workshop: Looking forward…Opportunities Towards a Collaborative Research Agenda for Patient-Centered Evidence Generation and Broad Impact Beyond Any Model

Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM ET

Speakers for the workshop will be announced later this fall.

Audience questions are welcome. Participants will have an opportunity to submit questions before and during the webinars.

To see a complete program and agenda for each session, please visit: https://cvent.me/gRLKGN.

To register for the webinar and workshop series, please visit: https://cvent.me/4xAvyd.

About the PhRMA Foundation

The mission of the PhRMA Foundation is to improve public heath by proactively investing in innovative research, education, and value-driven health care. For 56 years, the Foundation has been helping advance scientific research and innovation to benefit patients. Since its founding in 1965, it has distributed more than $100 million to support these efforts. The PhRMA Foundation accomplishes its mission by investing in three key areas: core programming, value assessment initiative and a new program under development in the use and application of Technology and Data in Health Care. The PhRMA Foundation’s core programs of Drug Delivery, Drug Discovery, Health Outcomes Research and Translational Medicine encourage young scientists to pursue research as their career choice and assists in training the next generation of innovators. The PhRMA Foundation's emphasis on evidence-based research that determines the true value of medicines is supported by its Value Assessment Initiative. To learn more, please visit www.phrmafoundation.org.