Abstract

Purpose

The aim of this study was to examine current literature regarding effects of physical or cognitive training and simultaneous (dual-task) physical and cognitive training on cognition in adults surviving an intensive care unit (ICU) stay.

Design

Systematic mapping.

Methods

A literature search was conducted to examine effects of physical and/or cognitive training on cognitive processes.

Results

Few studies have targeted adults surviving ICU. Independently, physical and cognitive interventions improved cognition in healthy older adults with and without cognitive impairment. Simultaneous interventions may improve executive function. Small sample size and heterogeneity of interventions limited the ability to make inferences.

Conclusion

Literature supports positive effects of single- and dual-task training on recovering cognition in adults. This training could benefit ICU survivors who need to regain cognitive function and prevent future decline.

Relevance to Practice

With the growing number of ICU survivors experiencing cognitive deficits, it is essential to develop and test interventions that restore cognitive function in this understudied population.