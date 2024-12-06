Research Summary

Newswise — This article examines whether and how firms adapt to physical exposures to climate change. I build a novel dataset that compiles information on the adaptation strategies of publicly traded companies around the globe and merge it with climate science data. I find that firms are sensitive to the nature and level of forecasted climate change exposures, and that they adapt more often and more completely to those most salient to their business. Increased physical climate exposure heightens the perceived impact of climate change, leading to a higher degree of adaptation. Furthermore, the positive relationship between firms' climate change exposure and their adaptation is stronger for firms with greater environmental, social, and corporate governance capabilities and those with longer time horizons.