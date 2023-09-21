In time for National Physical Therapy Month (October), one physical therapist at New York Institute of Technology shares helpful tips to improve posture and prevent your desk job from ruining your back.

"Many of the general day-to-day aches and pains that we have, especially if you're working at a desk or workstation regularly, can just come from those prolonged habitual positions of posturing," says Mark Gugliotti, D.P.T., associate professor of physical therapy at New York Institute of Technology.

"Good posture is important because it establishes a musculoskeletal balance within the body. This balance enables the body to move more fluidly and functionally while conserving energy and avoiding undue stress. Deviations or habitual adaptation from this balance from sitting improperly at a desk or other office setup can perpetuate the onset of muscle pain, joint pain, headaches, fatigue, altered digestion and respiration, and even nerve tissue compression," says Gugliotti.

Here are his top five tips for ensuring proper workstation posture: