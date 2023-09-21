In time for National Physical Therapy Month (October), one physical therapist at New York Institute of Technology shares helpful tips to improve posture and prevent your desk job from ruining your back.
"Many of the general day-to-day aches and pains that we have, especially if you're working at a desk or workstation regularly, can just come from those prolonged habitual positions of posturing," says Mark Gugliotti, D.P.T., associate professor of physical therapy at New York Institute of Technology.
"Good posture is important because it establishes a musculoskeletal balance within the body. This balance enables the body to move more fluidly and functionally while conserving energy and avoiding undue stress. Deviations or habitual adaptation from this balance from sitting improperly at a desk or other office setup can perpetuate the onset of muscle pain, joint pain, headaches, fatigue, altered digestion and respiration, and even nerve tissue compression," says Gugliotti.
Here are his top five tips for ensuring proper workstation posture:
- Workers should keep their arms, hips, and knees positioned at a 90-degree angle while in their chairs.
- Your laptop/computer should be directly in front of you resting on a sturdy, supportive surface.
- The screen should be an arm’s length away with a preferred height that aligns your eyes with the upper third of the screen (this could easily be achieved with a few books placed under the monitor).
- Additional aides such as an ergonomic mouse and/or footrest can be beneficial.
- When possible, add small breaks throughout the workday to simply stand or perhaps just walk around the work area. Basic stretching of the wrist and forearm muscles can also be extremely helpful. Setting a timer for every 30 minutes can serve as a helpful reminder.