This year marks 100 years since physiologists discovered insulin. The lifesaving drug has given millions of people with diabetes worldwide a second chance at life.
APS is making available several of the leading experts in the field of endocrinology to discuss insulin and its 100-year milestone, as well as:
- the next 100 years of insulin,
- reasons for rising costs,
- alternatives to traditional insulin therapy, and
- ways to make it more accessible.
The experts available for interviews are:
- Dawn Davis, MD, PhD, professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health. Davis is also the endocrinology section chief at the William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital. Her areas of expertise include diabetes, obesity and insulin production preservation in people with diabetes.
- André Marette, PhD, Laval University Heart and Lung Institute, Canada. Marette is Pfizer Research Chair in the pathogenesis of insulin resistance and cardiovascular complications. He is also editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Physiology-Endocrinology and Metabolism.
- Gina Yosten, PhD, Saint Louis University School of Medicine. Yosten is an associate professor of pharmacology and physiology and editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Physiology-Regulatory, Integrative and Comparative Physiology. Her expertise is in the role of orphan GPCRs in obesity and diabetes and their associated complications.
- Jeffery S. Tessem, PhD, associate professor, Brigham Young University in Utah. Tessem’s expertise areas include mitochondrial respiration, insulin secretion and beta cell biology.