This year marks 100 years since physiologists discovered insulin. The lifesaving drug has given millions of people with diabetes worldwide a second chance at life.

APS is making available several of the leading experts in the field of endocrinology to discuss insulin and its 100-year milestone, as well as:

the next 100 years of insulin,

reasons for rising costs,

alternatives to traditional insulin therapy, and

ways to make it more accessible.

The experts available for interviews are: