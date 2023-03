Kevin Knudson, a math professor and former Forbes contributor on all things math, is available to discuss pi and Pi Day.

Dr. Knudson wrote a six part series for Forbes on pi: It's history, discovery, use in modern life like quantum mechanics, and memorization and calculation of its digits. For Pi Day this year, Dr. Knudson has prepared a couple activities that allow anyone to estimate pi using nothing more than a box of toothpicks.