Newswise — Washington, D.C., July 15, 2024- The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) is emphasizing safety in laundry spaces of all sizes. As a part of their Packets Up! campaign, ACI partnered with Dr. Kwanda Roberts, creator behind @TinyHouseCalls, to remind parents and caregivers that no matter where laundry is done, safety is always a priority.

Today, Americans are doing laundry in all kinds of ways. According to an ACI survey conducted by Wakefield Research, 46% of households have an in-home washer and dryer tucked in a closet or within another room in the home. When looking to maximize storage and get the most out of smaller spaces, it’s also crucial to consider safety.

As a physician, mom and interior designer, Dr. Roberts merges beauty, function and safety into all she does, including her designer dollhouse business. Through her recent partnership with ACI, she shared an Instagram video of a miniature laundry room, sharing essential safe storage tips and innovative ways to maximize space while keeping it stylish.

“One of our main priorities is to provide information to parents and caregivers on how to use and store cleaning products properly and safety, but creating a secure laundry environment doesn’t mean you have to compromise on the functionality or aesthetic,” said Brian Sansoni, ACI Senior Vice President of Communications and Outreach. “Dr. Roberts’ video is a great reminder that even in the smallest of laundry spaces, parents and caregivers can create a beautiful space without sacrificing safety.”

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $60 billion U.S. cleaning product supply chain. ACI members include the manufacturers and formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and chemical distributors. ACI serves the growth and innovation of the U.S. cleaning products industry by advancing the health and quality of life of people and protecting our planet. ACI achieves this through a continuous commitment to sound science and being a credible voice for the cleaning products industry.

