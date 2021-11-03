Newswise — The November 2021 issue of the Society of Toxicology’s official journal, Toxicological Sciences, features leading toxicology research in areas such as biomarkers, carcinogenesis, and environmental toxicology.

Among this cutting-edge science are two Tox Spotlight articles:

To explore these featured articles, as well as those on organ-specific toxicology, reproductive and developmental toxicology, and more, read the latest issue of ToxSci. And as the year comes to a close, a catalog of highly cited ToxSci articles from the last decade are free to read and download until December 31.