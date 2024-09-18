Newswise — Tomatoes, a staple crop worldwide, are increasingly threatened by biotic stressors such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria, with the effects worsening under climate change. These challenges lead to reduced yields and compromised nutritional quality, highlighting an urgent need for effective disease management strategies. To address these issues, scientists are intensifying efforts to understand the immune mechanisms of plants, with a focus on key regulatory proteins that influence disease resistance.



This study (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhae176), led by researchers from Chongqing Key Laboratory of Plant Disease Biology at Southwest University and published in Horticulture Research on June 27, 2024, explored the role of Solanum lycopersicum Synaptotagmin A (SYTA) SlSYTA in tomato disease resistance. By employing advanced transcriptome and metabolome analyses, the research unveiled how SlSYTA modulates ROS signaling and other immune responses, acting as a key negative regulator of plant defense mechanisms.



The findings demonstrated that SlSYTA overexpression makes tomatoes more susceptible to pathogens like tobacco mosaic virus, Phytophthora capsici, and Botrytis cinerea, while its silencing through RNA interference conferred broad-spectrum resistance. Detailed analyses showed that SlSYTA downregulates vital immune responses, such as the Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS) burst, stomatal closure, and callose deposition, compromising the plant’s defense. Changes in the pentose phosphate pathway, critical for ROS production, suggest that SlSYTA affects immune signaling on a metabolic level. This dual regulatory role highlights SlSYTA as a prime target for genetic modifications aimed at boosting tomato disease resistance.



Dr. Xianchao Sun, the lead researcher, noted, “Our findings reveal the complex role of SlSYTA in plant immunity, where it acts both as a promoter of pathogen susceptibility and a regulator of immune responses. These insights offer new opportunities for genetic modifications to enhance disease resistance in crops, supporting sustainable agricultural practices.”



This research provides a crucial basis for developing new strategies to strengthen tomato resilience against pathogens. Targeting SlSYTA through genetic engineering or selective breeding could significantly enhance plant immunity and reduce crop losses, aligning with broader efforts to secure food production in an increasingly challenging environment.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhae176

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhae176

Funding information

This work was sponsored by the STI 2030 – Major Projects (2023ZD04008).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number one in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2022. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.