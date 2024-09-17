Newswise — Please join us at Cal State Fullerton's Meng Hall on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11:30 a.m. for President Ronald Rochon's 2024 Convocation.

This is President Rochon's first Convocation, an annual State of the University, which touts the university's accomplishments and offers a look ahead at our shared goals.

There will be a reception following the event so you can meet Dr. Rochon. I'd be happy to introduce you.

Please let me know if you plan to attend. We have limited seating with about 600 people RSVPing so far. We'd prefer advance notice so we can save your seat with a tag.

If you are unable to attend, you may watch Convocation via a livestream.