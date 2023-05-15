Newswise — The Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) invites all those interested to the Art thesis exhibition “THESIS PROJECT 2023.” This exhibition provides a platform for the younger generation to showcase their perspectives and pave the way to actualize their dreams through various works, including designs, creative activities, and arts exhibitions. The event is open for the public from April to May 2023 at SIAMSCAPE, Lido Connect, and the area CU Centenary Park.

The exhibition features artistic creations of students in various fields, such as music, jewellery and metal accessories art thesis exhibition, as well as other types of art works. The event is a collaborative effort of the Faculty of Communication Arts, the International Program in Design and Architecture (INDA) and the Industrial Design Department (ID), Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, the Faculty of Architecture and Design, King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok, and Rajamangala University of Technology Rattanakosin.

April 8 : “ FEEL IN SPACE ” , a performance by Serious Bacon band, with musical collaboration with “My Shade, Mind Shade” by the Faculty of Communication Arts, Chulalongkorn University, from 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM at CU Centenary Park. Admission is free.

May 26 – 29: “ID Do DD Degree show” by the Industrial Design Department (ID), Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University, on the 1st floor of SIAMSCAPE

For more information, please visit https://pmcu.co.th/.