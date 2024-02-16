Newswise — Time Stamps:

00:00 - 04:12 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background

06:02 - 09:25 - Mindset as a professional athlete

09:26 - 12:23 - Physical requirements required as a professional athlete

12:24 - 14:00 - Managing the mental health side of being a professional athlete

14:01 - 15:41 - Advice to people in managing their mental health

15:42 - 19:00 - Dealing with the transition to athletics retirement

19:01 - 23:27 - Lifestyle changes...

23.28 - 27:19 - Coming out as gay

27:20 - 28:52 - Social media and the risk it poses for health

28:53 - 32:15 - Looking ahead to the future

32:16 - 33:16 - Team GB and 2024

35:01 - 35:41 - Outro

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
KEYWORDS
Loughborough Loughborough University Experts in health Expert Colin Jackson University Education Student Athletics Mental Health Anxiety Podcast Chris McLeod Health Nutrition Sport Medicine Coming Out LGBTQ+ team gb Olympics bbc broadcaster
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News