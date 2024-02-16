Newswise — Varun Shivdasani, Performance Chef at Loughborough University's Elite Athlete Centre, discusses how he prepares nutritious meals on a budget, the importance of making cooking a family-friendly activity, and the future of precision nutrition.

Time Stamps:

00:00 - 03:53 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background

03:54 - 05:56 - An average week as a performance chef

05:57 - 10:09 - Performance and nutrition

10:10 - 11:52 - Setting the menu

11:53 - 16:53 - Do you need a large budget for a balanced meal?

16:54 - 26:29 - Tips for eating well

26:30 - 30:56 - Precision nutrition

30:57 - 34:05 - What’s next in the world of food prep?

34:07 - 36.54 - Outro

