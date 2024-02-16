Dr Ben Roberts, Lecturer in Building Energy at Loughborough University, discusses how our houses can help or hinder our health, why air conditioning isn’t always the best answer to reduce indoor heat, and how systemic building changes could transform our wellbeing.
Time Stamps:
00:00 - 09:27 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background
09:28 - 18:45 - Loughborough University test houses and how are they being used
18:46 - 23:25 - Night ventilation and ventilation maps
23:26 - 28:12 - Abroad vs the UK
28:13 - 32:30 - Air conditioning and staying cool
32:31 - 39:45 - Impacting policy and air quality
39:46 - 41:20 - Current and future work
41:21 - 43:45 - Outro