Dr Ben Roberts, Lecturer in Building Energy at Loughborough University, discusses how our houses can help or hinder our health, why air conditioning isn’t always the best answer to reduce indoor heat, and how systemic building changes could transform our wellbeing.

Time Stamps:

00:00 - 09:27 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background

09:28 - 18:45 - Loughborough University test houses and how are they being used

18:46 - 23:25 - Night ventilation and ventilation maps

23:26 - 28:12 - Abroad vs the UK

28:13 - 32:30 - Air conditioning and staying cool

32:31 - 39:45 - Impacting policy and air quality

39:46 - 41:20 - Current and future work

41:21 - 43:45 - Outro