Newswise — Professor Amanda Daley, Professor of Behavioural Medicine at Loughborough University, breaks down the problem with current food labelling, the potential for P.A.C.E (physical activity calorie equivalent) labelling to provide a solution, and what she thinks about all the controversies surrounding this idea.

Time Stamps:

0:00 - 07:20 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background

07:21 - 11:50 - Current strategy on food labelling in the UK

11:51 - 17:02 - Does the current strategy work or is it failing?

17:03 - 19:43 - P.A.C.E labelling... What is it?

19:44 - 26:56 - Where is P.A.C.E labelling going to appear if it is approved?

26:57 - 28:22 - Will this be seen as the government guilt-tripping people into eating healthy food?

28:23 - 34:34 - Impact on people with eating or exercise disorders

34:35 - 38:32 - Why is P.A.C.E different to the negative impact of calories on menus?

38:33 - 43:07 - P.A.C.E controversy...

43:08 - 43:51 - What will it cost to implement P.A.C.E

43:51 - 45:33 - Future projects

45:34 - 48:26 - Outro 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Feature
SECTION
KEYWORDS
Loughborough Loughborough University Univerisity Student Experts in health experts in sport Food Labelling behavioural medicine Sport Medicine Nutrition Body dysmorphia calorie counting calorie tracking Health Podcast Professor Amanda Daley Cuppa with a scientist Excerise fat burning Food Chris McLeod
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News