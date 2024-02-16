Newswise — Professor Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology at Loughborough University, sits down to discuss the factors influencing menopause, what the best treatment options are, the relationship between oestrogen and dementia, and the controversies surrounding the andropause (the ‘male menopause’).

00:00 - 06:22 - Introduction to the guest, the topic and background

06:23 - 07:45 - Oestrogen and its effect on dementia

07:46 - 11:32 - Menopause discussion

11:33 - 16:52 - Treatment vs environment: Which is more helpful with menopause?

16:53 - 19:23 - Is menopause being talked about enough?

19:24 - 26:39 - Andropause

26:40 - 28:30 - The four-day work week and focus on mental health importance

28:31 - 31:08 - Wealth and mental health

31:09 - 35:38 - Current and future work

35:39 - 37:26 - Outro

Alzheimer's and Dementia Education Healthcare
Menopause Andropause Eef Hogervorst Biological Psychology Treatment Oestrogen Dementia Male Menopause
