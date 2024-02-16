Newswise — Dr Catherine Rees, Reader in Drama at Loughborough University, discusses the various ways that applied theatre and the arts are making an unexpected but significant impact in improving the public’s health and wellbeing.

Time Stamps: 00:00 - 03:39 - Introduction to guest, the topic and background

04:55 - 07:15 - Drama and health: How are these linked?

07:16 - 12:00 - How can drama help our health and wellbeing?

12:01 - 17:40 - Previous uses of drama to support health and wellbeing

17:41 - 21:20 - Drama being seen as a 'fluffy' subject

21:21 - 27:06 - The masks we all wear and the effect they can have

27:07 - 31:15 - Catherine's current projects and future work

31:14 - 32:24 - The sales pitch to future generations

32:25 - 32:56 - Outro