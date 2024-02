Jo Maher (Pro Vice-chancellor for Sport), Lamonte Winston (Head of NFL Academy at Loughborough) and Steve Hagan (Head Coach at the NFL Academy at Loughborough) talk about the NFL Academy, Super Bowl and the future of American football in the UK. This podcast is a regular series, hosted by Applied Sport Management Lead Martin Foster, brings together experts from across Loughborough University with external thought leaders to discuss the latest research and hot topics in sport and academia.