Newswise — Getting sick from eating contaminated food is common. Contamination can occur at any point during the process, from food production to preparation, whether at a restaurant or home. Each year, an estimated 48 million Americans get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die of food poisoning, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The New Jersey Poison Control Center received approximately 230 calls asking about food poisoning, food preparation, serving and storage during the holiday season last November and December.

“Forgetting about food safety is a recipe for disaster,” said Diane Calello, executive and medical director of the New Jersey Poison Control Center at the Rutgers New Jersey Medical School. “Don’t prepare food if you have any kind of respiratory illness or infection, as this puts your guests at risk of becoming ill. No matter how busy your kitchen gets during the holidays, always remember the risks of improperly handling food.”

Calello offers advice on how to enjoy the upcoming holidays and avoid the risks of food poisoning.

How can people safely prepare and serve food?

People should remember these four steps: clean, separate, cook and chill. Wash your hands and surfaces often during food preparation using warm water and soap. Clean fruit and vegetables by simply rinsing them; do not use soap. Be careful of cross-contamination: Keep raw meats, poultry and seafood separate from other food that requires no further cooking when grocery shopping and in the refrigerator. Use separate cutting boards during preparation – one board for fruits, vegetables and bread and another board for raw meat, poultry and seafood. Use a food thermometer to make sure foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature. Keep your refrigerator below 40°F and know when you should discard food.

Refrigerate perishable food within two hours. Thaw frozen food in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave, and never on the counter. Foodborne germs – bacteria, parasites and viruses – can grow very quickly in foods left at room temperature for more than two hours.

What are the symptoms of food poisoning?

Food poisoning can happen just a few hours after consuming contaminated food. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea and fever.

Who is especially vulnerable to food poisoning?

While everyone is at risk for food poisoning, certain groups such as young children, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems from medical conditions are more likely to get sick and develop a serious illness.

What are some common questions the Poison Control Center hears during the holidays — and how do you answer them?

We are commonly asked if it’s safe to defrost the turkey on the counter instead of in the refrigerator and whether that would lead to food poisoning. We strongly recommend not thawing your turkey out of the refrigerator at room temperature. This method significantly increases the risk of food poisoning since it allows the turkey to thaw unevenly, leaving parts still frozen. Raw turkeys can have bacteria such as salmonella, clostridium perfringens and campylobacter. Leaving the turkey at room temperature for more than two hours can cause germs to grow to dangerous levels that can cause illness. The “danger zone” refers to the range of temperatures between 40° F and 140° F where bacteria grow most rapidly. The safest way to defrost turkeys is at a consistent temperature in the refrigerator. The turkey will take much more time to defrost, so allow enough time.

Another question we get is about toys containing water beads and whether water beads are dangerous for toddlers and young children. Water beads may look harmless, but they pose a serious danger to babies and young children. Between 2016 and 2022, the Consumer Product Safety Commission estimates that 7,800 emergency room visits were associated with water beads. These expanding gel beads present both a choking hazard and possible blockage of the ear, nose, stomach or intestine.

Water beads are a hidden danger and can be found in many items at home, from crafts and floral arrangements to sensory tools and children’s toys. Because they are colorful and fun to play with, water beads grab children’s attention so it’s recommended not to have them at home if you have young children.

If you suspect a child swallowed or inserted a water bead into their ear or nose, call the 24-hour Poison Help line at 1-800-222-1222, for information and guidance on treatment.

How can people stay safe when drinking alcohol and recognize alcohol poisoning?

Intoxication can lead to death or permanent brain damage. People consume alcohol more frequently during the holidays, so it’s important to understand how to drink safely and recognize alcohol poisoning.

People often consider how many drinks they’ve had, but don’t consider the volume or alcohol content of those drinks. A standard drink is said to be: 12 ounces of beer at 5% alcohol by volume, 5 ounces of wine at 12% alcohol by volume or 1.5 ounces of 80-proof liquor at 40% alcohol by volume. Most alcoholic drinks are not consistently measured, which makes it difficult to know exactly how much alcohol you are consuming. In addition, today’s drinks, especially craft beers, often have a much higher alcohol content than they did in the past.

How can people keep their pets safe? What foods should we not feed them from the table?

Just like children, pets are quick and can get into dangerous products in no time at all.

Some holiday foods can be dangerous to pets — chocolate, candy, bread and dough, fatty meat scraps, grapes, raisins and currants, sugarless products and cocoa. Artificial sweeteners like xylitol (also called wood sugar, birch sugar, and birch bark extract) can cause severe illness if pets eat products containing this ingredient.

To pets, everything looks like food, even products that aren’t edible. Be on the lookout for other common household dangers like button batteries, small magnets, vapes and nicotine products, medicines and recreational and illegal drugs.

Keep dangerous products up high and out of sight and reach of pets. If your pet can see it, your pet can reach it. If any of these items are swallowed, get help fast from a veterinarian, animal hospital or the Pet Poison Helpline.

If you have any poisoning concerns, contact the New Jersey Poison Control Center at 1-800-222-1222.