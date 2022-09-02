Article title: The effects of regular sauna bathing in conjunction with exercise on cardiovascular function: A multi-arm randomized controlled trial

Authors: Earric Lee, Iiris A. Kolunsarka, Joel Kostensalo, Juha P. Ahtiainen, Eero A. Haapala, Peter Willeit, Setor K. Kunutsor, Jari A. Laukkanen

From the authors: “Sauna bathing is a valuable lifestyle tool that complements exercise for improving [cardiorespiratory fitness] and decreasing systolic [blood pressure]. Future research should focus on the duration and frequency of exposure to ascertain the dose-response relationship.”

This study is highlighted as one of September’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.