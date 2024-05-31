Potential and pitfalls: McMaster experts available to discuss artificial intelligence

Newswise — Artificial intelligence is advancing at a pace that many may not have thought possible. From solving complex problems to generating art, it seems we are just beginning to tap into the potential of this technology. But concerns have been raised over where this technology is going and whether we are prepared for the changes its increasing usage will bring.

Ryan Ahmed is an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. He is an expert in artificial intelligence and has taught over half a million students worldwide. He has extensive industry experience in AI and can speak to the technical and ethical considerations.

“The pace of advancement in AI is astonishing; the amount of compute power increases 10x every 6 months, so we will probably reach Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) way sooner than expected. We need government regulations fast to ensure AI's responsible and ethical development. AI is the greatest technology that humanity has ever created, but its risk is immense. We are experiencing these dangers today, from deep fakes to misinformation campaigns, and privacy breaches. Scarlett Johansson’s OpenAI clash is just the tip of the iceberg if no government regulations exist.”

Data privacy expert Brenda McPhail is interested in the social impact of artificial intelligence and its implications on privacy and the need for regulation. She is the director of executive education for the Public Policy Digital Society Program and recently did a Q&A on the controversy surrounding ChatGPT and Scarlett Johanson.

“We’re living through a time when a technology that we’re being told again and again will be transformational is just beginning to show what it might do to our lives and our world.

There are so many questions. Whether or not OpenAI stole Scarlett Johansson’s voice is not even the tip of the iceberg, it’s a snowflake on the tip. But it’s got people talking, and that is what is needed right now to help us get from questions to answers when it comes to thinking about where, when, and how we think AI should (not can) change our lives.”

