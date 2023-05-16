Potential Clinical and Economic Outcomes of Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery

Original Investigation

Potential Clinical and Economic Outcomes of Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids in the US

JAMA Otolaryngology–Head & Neck Surgery

About The Study: In this cost-effectiveness analysis, provision of over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids was associated with greater uptake of hearing intervention and was cost-effective over a range of prices so long as OTC hearing aids were greater than 55% as beneficial to patient quality of life as traditional hearing aids. Over-the-counter hearing aids may expand access to beneficial treatment for hearing loss and represent an efficient use of resources.

Authors: Gillian D. Sanders Schmidler, Ph.D., of the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina, is the corresponding author.

(doi:10.1001/jamaoto.2023.0949)

