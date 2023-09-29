The economic impact of the federal government shutdown

Potential economic effects of a shutdown of the federal government range from higher interest rates to a potential recession to catastrophic long term effects on taxes and Social Security benefits. Virginia Tech economists David Bieri and Jadrian Wooten can provide overviews and details. “Pessimists are right to emphasize just how broken the politics of fiscal federalism are in Washington,” Bieri says. “This is not what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they devised a remarkable mechanism of securing funding for the young Republic. We owe it to them to think about fiscal reform."

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Potential effects of shutdown range from higher interest rates, recession & catastrophic effects on taxes, SS benefits

Credit:

Caption: Jadrian Wooten is collegiate associate professor of economics at Virginia Tech.

Newswise: Potential effects of shutdown range from higher interest rates, recession & catastrophic effects on taxes, SS benefits

Credit:

Caption: David Bieri is an associate professor in the School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech.

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Economics Government/Law Government Shutdown
KEYWORDS
Government shutdown effects Economics Benefits
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You