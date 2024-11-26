Newswise — Aplastic anemia (AA) is a rare but serious condition in which the bone marrow fails to produce sufficient new blood cells, leading to fatigue, increased susceptibility to infection, and uncontrolled bleeding. In this editorial, we review and comment on an article by Wang et al published in 2024. This study aimed to evaluate the potential therapeutic benefits of ginsenoside Rg1 in AA, focusing on its protective effects and uncovering the underlying mechanisms. Cyclophosphamide (CTX) administration caused substantial damage to the structural integrity of the bone marrow and decreased the number of hematopoietic stem cells, thereby establishing an AA model. Compared with the AA group, ginsenoside Rg1 alleviated the effects of CTX by reducing apoptosis and inflammatory factors. Mechanistically, treatment with ginsenoside Rg1 significantly mitigated myelosuppression in mice by inhibiting the mitogen activated protein kinase signaling pathway. Thus, this study indicates that ginsenoside Rg1 could be effective in treating AA by reducing myelosuppression, primarily through its influence on the mitogen activated protein kinase signaling pathway. We expect that our review and comments will provide valuable insights for the scientific community related to this research and enhance the overall clarity of this article.

Key Words: Aplastic anemia; Cyclophosphamide; Ginsenoside Rg1; Hematopoietic stem cells; Apoptosis; Inflammation; Mitogen activated protein kinase

Core Tip: An animal model of aplastic anemia was established in mice using cyclophosphamide, and pathological changes in the bone marrow were analyzed using hematoxylin-eosin staining of the tissues. Blood samples were collected from the mice to analyze blood cell composition. This study also examined the changes in cellular components and protein expression in the mitogen activated protein kinase signaling pathway within the bone marrow to determine whether ginsenoside Rg1 can mitigate myelosuppression through the mitogen activated protein kinase pathway.