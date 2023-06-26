Newswise — The high incidence and disability rates of stroke pose a heavy burden on society. Inflammation is a significant pathological reaction that occurs after an ischemic stroke. Currently, therapeutic methods, except for intravenous thrombolysis and vascular thrombectomy, have limited time windows. Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can migrate, differentiate, and inhibit inflammatory immune responses. Exosomes (Exos), which are secretory vesicles, have the characteristics of the cells from which they are derived, making them attractive targets for research in recent years. MSC-derived exosomes can attenuate the inflammatory response caused by cerebral stroke by modulating damage-associated molecular patterns. In this review, research on the inflammatory response mechanisms associated with Exos therapy after an ischemic injury is discussed to provide a new approach to clinical treatment.

Key Words: Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosome, MicroRNA, Inflammation, Ischemic stroke, Adipose-derived stem cell, Toll-like receptor

Core Tip: Mesenchymal stem cell-derived exosome (MSC-Exos) transplantation is a novel treatment method for ischemic stroke that exhibits certain achievements in trials. Here, we review the strategies developed for MSC-Exos in the neuroinflammatory response of patients with stroke and provide potential therapeutic targets. These methods provide new insights for the future clinical application of MSC-Exos in the treatment of ischemic stroke.