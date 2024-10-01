Newswise — More than 2 million people were without power in the Southwest United States today due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. In addition, many communities are still struggling with extensive damage to roads, buildings and the electrical grid, according to news stories.

Research by a team of scientists at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health suggests that there may be a hidden, ongoing death toll related to the disaster conditions created by Hurricane Helene. In 2018, GW researchers published a study of the excess deaths associated with Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Puerto Rico the previous year. Like Maria, Hurricane Helene may lead to excess deaths that are not counted as part of the early death toll, the GW research suggests. Such deaths may be related to power outages and other infrastructure damage.

The George Washington University has experts available to comment on the rising death toll tied to Hurricane Helene. To interview an expert please contact Kathy Fackelmann, [email protected] or [email protected]

Lynn R. Goldman, Dean of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health, is a pediatrician, epidemiologist and national public health expert. She was one of the senior authors of a landmark report that GW researchers released to document the excess deaths after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico.

Elizabeth Andrade, an assistant professor of prevention and community health at the George Washington University, was part of a team of GW researchers who conducted the most comprehensive study of Hurricane Maria’s impact on Puerto Rico.

Power outages related to hurricanes can be particularly deadly for older adults who require medical equipment and people who are managing a chronic condition like kidney disease, Andrade says.

-GW-