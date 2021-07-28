Newswise — MELVILLE, N.Y., August 4, 2021 -- To find a power source for buoys, look no further than the ocean itself.

During the AIP Publishing Horizons -- Energy Storage and Conversion virtual conference, which will be held Aug. 4-6, Cátia Rodrigues, from the University of Porto, will discuss the prospects of using power generators in the ocean to address the energy concerns of marine exploration. The presentation, "Performance of triboelectric nanogenerators based on rolling spheres motion under realistic water waves conditions," will be available during the three-day conference.

Traditionally used energy harvesting technologies, like photovoltaic panels or wind turbines, suffer from several limitations -- critically, their intermittency and inability to maintain continuous operation. In the absence of daylight and wind, neither of the two can supply any power.

In the case of ocean buoys, a potential solution is omnipresent: wave energy. Abundant, predictable, and consistent, the ocean's own waves can be used to power navigation buoys.

"Even so, the development of wave energy converters has not yet reached its full potential due to the lack of technological consensus, uncompetitive energy generation costs, and the irregular and low-frequency nature of waves at sea," said Rodrigues.

The team developed sphere-based triboelectric nanogenerators (TENGs) -- devices that convert mechanical motion into electrical power -- that can be incorporated directly into navigational buoys to provide electricity from ocean waves.

When testing the TENGs on a 1:8 scale in real conditions, they determined maximum voltages can be generated when waves occur at heights of 0.1 meters approximately every 2.6 seconds -- close to the natural period of the buoy. Even when waves are inconsistent and slow, the energy conversion efficiency of the TENGs is much larger than standard generators.

"Concerning wave energy, some relevant challenges still exist to the viable deployment of conversion technologies, mostly linked to the irregular nature of waves and the distribution of energy in both direction and frequency," Rodrigues said.

The group plans to deploy a prototype in Figueira da Foz, a seaport in Portugal.

###

----------------------- MORE MEETING INFORMATION -----------------------

IMPORTANT LINKS

Main meeting website: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/

Technical program: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/program/

Press Room: https://horizons.aip.org/energystorage-conversion/press-room/

PRESS REGISTRATION FOR MEETING SESSIONS

We will grant free registration for credentialed and professional freelance journalists who wish to attend the meeting sessions. If you are a reporter and would like to attend, contact the AIP Media Line at [email protected]. We can also help with setting up interviews and obtaining images, sound clips or background information.

ABOUT APPLIED PHYSICS REVIEWS

Applied Physics Reviews features articles on significant and current topics in experimental or theoretical research in applied physics, or in applications of physics to other branches of science and engineering. The journal publishes both original research on pioneering studies of broad interest to the applied physics community, and reviews on established or emerging areas of applied physics.

ABOUT AIP PUBLISHING

AIP Publishing is a wholly owned not-for-profit subsidiary of the American Institute of Physics (AIP). AIP Publishing's mission is to support the charitable, scientific, and educational purposes of AIP through scholarly publishing activities in the fields of the physical and related sciences on its own behalf and on behalf of our publishing partners to help them proactively advance their missions.

###