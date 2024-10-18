Newswise — San Diego, CA (October 27, 2024) — The American Society of Nephrology (ASN) is pleased to announce that Prabir Roy-Chaudhury, MD, PhD, FASN, will become the society’s next president. Dr. Roy-Chaudhury, who succeeds Deidra C. Crews, MD, ScM, FASN, will assume his new role on January 1, 2025.

A highly experienced physician, academic leader, and researcher, Dr. Roy-Chaudhury is the Drs. Ronald and Katherine Falk Eminent Professor and Co-Director of the University of North Carolina Kidney Center at Chapel Hill, NC. He is also a staff nephrologist at the WG (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center at Salisbury, NC.

After graduating from the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, India, he trained in Internal Medicine and Nephrology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland and at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Harvard Medical School in Boston, USA.

In addition to being an active transplant nephrologist, Dr. Roy-Chaudhury’s primary research interest is in uremic vascular biology, focusing on addressing dialysis vascular access dysfunction and cardiovascular complications in patients with kidney disease. He leads a large multi-disciplinary translational research program in this area funded through the National Institutes of Health, the Veterans Administration research program, and industry grants.

“With ongoing progress in kidney-related care, including promising advances in transplantation in recent years, this is an exciting time to be leading ASN and the many clinicians and researchers who are dedicated to making a difference across the spectrum of kidney diseases,” said Dr. Roy-Chaudhury. “This is truly the greatest honor of my professional career, and I look forward to continuing to help affected patients and their families through ASN’s extensive research, policy, and advocacy efforts.”

Dr. Roy-Chaudhury has been actively involved in the public policy and administrative aspects of kidney care through leadership roles in multiple ASN committees and task forces, the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology, the Renal Network, the Vascular Access Society of the America’s, and other groups. He is also a Past President of the American Nephrologists of Indian Origin.

Dr. Roy-Chaudhury was the founding ASN co-chair of the Kidney Health Initiative (a public-private partnership between the ASN and the US Food and Drug Administration that brings together nephrologists and other clinicians, industry partners, patient advocacy groups, and regulatory agencies to facilitate the passage of drugs, devices, and biologics into the kidney diseases space) and also a member of the steering committee of the Kidney X Innovation accelerator. A sought after speaker who has published over 250 manuscripts and book chapters, he is the recipient of multiple awards and named orations across the globe, including the Gerald Beathard Award from the American Society of Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology, and the KS Chugh oration of the Indian Society of Nephrology.

Join ASN and approximately 12,000 other kidney professionals from across the globe at Kidney Week 2024 in San Diego, CA. The world's premier nephrology meeting, Kidney Week, provides participants with exciting and challenging opportunities to exchange knowledge, learn the latest scientific and medical advances, and listen to engaging and provocative discussions with leading experts in the field. Early programs begin on October 23, followed by the Annual Meeting from October 24-27. Follow the conversation at #KidneyWk.

About ASN

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 21,000 members representing 140 countries. For more information, visit www.asn-online.org and follow us on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.