Abstract: Pluripotency is established in E4.5 preimplantation epiblast. Embryonic stem cells (ESCs) represent the immortalization of pluripotency, however, they only partially resemble the gene expression signature of developmental ground-state. Induced PRAMEL7 expression, a protein highly expressed in the ICM but lowly expressed in ESCs, reprograms developmentally advanced ESC+serum into ground-state pluripotency by causing DNA hypomethylation and gene expression signature close to developmental ground-state. However, how PRAMEL7 reprograms gene expression remains elusive. Here we show that PRAMEL7 associates with Cullin2 (CUL2) and this interaction is required to establish ground-state gene expression. PRAMEL7 recruits CUL2 to chromatin and targets for proteasomal degradation regulators of repressive chromatin, including NuRD complex. PRAMEL7 antagonizes NuRD-mediated repression of genes implicated in pluripotency by decreasing NuRD stability and promoter association in a CUL2-dependent manner. Our data link proteasome degradation pathways to ground-state gene expression, offering insights to generate in vitro models to reproduce the in vivo ground-state pluripotency.