Scientists from The Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) and the University of Toronto (U of T) have collaborated to develop a novel approach called mechanical nanosurgery to potentially treat tumor cells, even in aggressive and chemoresistant cancers such as glioblastoma (GBM), the most common and aggressive primary brain cancer.

Despite current treatment options including surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy, the median survival time for GBM patients is only around 15 months. The standard-of-care treatment for GBM involves chemotherapy with temozolomide (TMZ), which extends life expectancy by about two months compared to radiotherapy alone. However, GBM cells can develop resistance to TMZ over time, reducing its effectiveness and increasing the chances of tumor relapse.

In a study published in Science Advances, Dr. Xi Huang, a Senior Scientist at SickKids, and Dr. Yu Sun, Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Director of the Robotics Institute at U of T, present a new approach called mechanical nanosurgery to treat chemoresistant GBM using precision magnetic control.

The approach involves using nanotechnology to deliver mechanical forces deep inside cancer cells, acting like a "Trojan Horse" to destroy tumor cells from within. The research team combined their expertise in biochemistry at SickKids and engineering at U of T to develop this potential new way to treat aggressive brain cancer.

The study, conducted in a mouse model with first author Dr. Xian Wang, demonstrated that the mechanical nanosurgery process reduced GBM tumor size consistently, including in TMZ-resistant GBM. This innovative approach holds promise as a potential treatment option for chemoresistant GBM and warrants further investigation and validation in preclinical and clinical settings.

How mechanical nanosurgery works

Magnetic carbon nanotubes (mCNTs) are a type of nanomaterial composed of microscopic cylindrical tubes made of carbon, filled with iron that can be magnetized by an external magnetic field. In the study conducted by the research team, mCNTs were coated with antibodies that specifically recognize a protein associated with glioblastoma (GBM) tumor cells. When injected into the tumor, these antibodies on the mCNTs guide them to seek out tumor cells and be absorbed by them.

"Once the nanotubes are inside the tumor cell, we use a rotating magnetic field to mechanically stimulate the nanotubes," explains Dr. Yu Sun, the Director of the Robotics Institute at the University of Toronto. "The force exerted by the nanotubes damages cellular structures and induces tumor cell death."

This innovative approach of using mechanical stimulation through mCNTs activated by a magnetic field shows potential as a novel method for treating GBM by causing direct damage to tumor cells. Further research and validation are needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of this approach in preclinical and clinical settings.

Exploring applications beyond brain cancer

Dr. Xi Huang's collaboration with Dr. Yu Sun at the University of Toronto's Department of Mechanical Engineering is ongoing, with the aim of further advancing the findings of their study. They believe that mechanical nanosurgery could have potential applications in other types of cancer beyond glioblastoma (GBM).

"By modifying the antibody coating on the nanotubes and directing them to other tumor sites, we could potentially develop a targeted approach to destroy tumor cells in other types of cancers," says Dr. Huang. The ability to customize the nanotubes for different cancer types could offer a precise and effective way to treat various forms of cancer using mechanical nanosurgery.

However, further research and validation are needed to explore the potential of this approach in different cancer types and to ensure its safety and efficacy. The ongoing collaboration between Dr. Huang and Dr. Sun aims to continue advancing the field of mechanical nanosurgery and its potential applications in cancer treatment.