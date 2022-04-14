Abstract:

Purpose: The purpose was to predict the risk of acute kidney injury (AKI) within 100 days after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) in patients with hematologic disease by using a new predictive nomogram.

Methods: Collect clinical data of patients with hematologic disease undergoing HSCT in our hospital from August 2012 to March 2018. Parameters with non-zero coefficients were selected by the Least Absolute Selection Operator (LASSO). Then these parameters were selected to build a new predictive nomogram model. Receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve, calibration curve, C-index, and decision curve analysis (DCA) were used for the validation of the evaluation model. Finally, the nomogram was further evaluated by internal verification.

Result: According to 2012 Kidney Disease Improving Global Guidelines (KDIGO) diagnostic criteria, among 144 patients, the occurrence of AKI within 100 days after HSCT The rate was 29.2% (42/144). The C-index of the nomogram was 0.842. The C-value calculated by the internal verification was 0.809. The AUC was 0.842, and The DCA range of the predicted nomogram was from 0.01 to 0.71.

Conclusion: This article established a high-precision nomogram for the first time for predicting the risk of AKI within 100 days after HSCT in patients with hematologic diseases. The nomogram had good clinical validity and reliability. For clinicians, it was very important to prevent AKI after HSCT.