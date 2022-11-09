Abstract: Background: Diabetes impacts negatively many aspects of global development including economic sustainability and human development. The burden of diabetes with its increasing prevalence causes a harsh financial decline hence, the quest for a permanent solution. Plant stem cell therapy has the potential to drastically change the narrative of scientific research from the perspective of being reactive to preventive and restorative. Objective: This study sought to determine the pharmacotherapeutic effect of the aqueous stem cell extract of Malus domestica (MD) in rats Method: Antidiabetic effect of the aqueous extract of MD (50,100, 200, and 400 mg/kg) was investigated in normoglycemic and oral glucose-induced hyperglycemic rats that were fasted overnight. Furthermore, acute oral toxicity studies were conducted using the limit dose test of the Up-and-Down Procedure according to OECD/OCDE test guidelines on acute toxicity. In addition, α-amylase and α-glucosidase enzyme inhibitory assays, phytochemical analysis, and antioxidant activity were assessed. Results: The phytochemical constituents exhibited flavonoids, phenols, phlobatannins, reducing sugars, carbohydrates, steroids, and cardiac glycosides. No mortality or signs of toxicity after oral administration with a single dose of 5 g/kg of the MD aqueous extract was recorded. Inhibition of α-amylase and α-glucosidase, positive antioxidant scavenging activity, and a significant (p < 0.0001) reduction in blood glucose level in the hyperglycemic-induced rats but not the normoglycemic were discovered. Pearson correlation showed an association between 50 and 100 mg/kg of MD and glibenclamide. Conclusion: There could be a strong correlation between MD as a potential antidiabetic drug due to the antioxidant properties it possesses.