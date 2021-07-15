Newswise — The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior annual conference, Raising Reliance and Resilience, brings together nutrition educators from around the globe to focus on building equity, planetary health, future nutrition education, healthy children and youth, plus research and evaluation.

From August 8 – 10, 2021, the virtual conference will focus on timely topics including:

Prioritizing equity when making policy, system, and environment change;

The impact of COVID-19 on the emergency food system;

Race, privilege, and bias in formal education and its impact on community health and nutrition education; and

The role of research in resilient and sustainable food systems.

“Our world is in a period of rapid change and many are feeling a sense of urgency, given the ongoing trauma of racial injustice, economic and political upheaval, global pandemic and more frequent, severe climate changes,” said SNEB President-elect and conference chair Jasia Steinmetz, PhD, RD. “Nutrition educators are at the nexus, as the primary educators about food, nutrition and diet to achieve both public and planetary health. Our vision is that people are empowered through our efforts.”

Current nutrition education research from across the world will be presented live through over 175 oral and poster abstract sessions. Abstracts of this research will be published in the July 2021 issue of the Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior.

To register for the event, visit www.sneb.org/2021. To schedule a one-on-one interview with one of our presenters, contact SNEB Communications Coordinator Jordan Nussear at [email protected].

Further information about the conference can be found at SNEB.org/2021.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY FOR NUTRITION EDUCATION AND BEHAVIOR

The Society for Nutrition Education and Behavior is an international organization of nutrition education professionals who are dedicated to advancing food and nutrition education research, practice, and policy that promote equity, and support public and planetary health. To learn more, visit www.sneb.org.