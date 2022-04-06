Article title: Impact of angiotensin II receptor antagonism on the sex-selective dysregulation of cardiovascular function induced by in utero dexamethasone exposure

Authors: L. Madhavpeddi, B. Hammond, D. L. Carbone, P. Kang, R. J Handa, T. M. Hale

From the authors: “Taken together, our findings demonstrate that exposure to [dexamethasone] over the last four days of gestation produces sex-specific changes in stress-responsive cardiovascular function that may be due, in part, to altered [angiotensin II] signaling and a dysregulation of autonomic function.”

This study is highlighted as one of April’s “best of the best” as part of the American Physiological Society's APSselect program.