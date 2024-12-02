Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — Drawing upon a theoretical foundation within service-dominant logic, this study analyzed multi-group networks of humanoid service robots (HSRs) and investigated the differences in the structures and relations between groups that adopted and rejected HSRs. Moreover, it explored the most important and central predictors in each network among value co-creation and co-destruction potentials. A pretest and the main data collection (n = 474) were conducted with a video-based stimulus in an apparel store. The results revealed that the structure and the three edge-weights in the networks of the groups that adopted and rejected HSRs differed significantly. Essentially, complexity and co-creation enjoyment were central-predictors within the networks. This study offers a comprehensive understanding of value co-creation and co-destruction between customers and technology actors, leading them to adopt and reject HSRs. Furthermore, it provides a pioneering methodological contribution to prescriptive network analytics that makes the network approach more accessible to academics and practitioners.

Journal Link: Journal of Business Research

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Journal of Business Research

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Behavioral Science Robotics Technology
KEYWORDS
co-creation Co-destruction Humanoid Network Prescriptive Analytics Service Robot
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY