Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – March 29, 2022 – President Biden has released the Administration’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 Budget, which outlines additional investments in nursing and other key programs under the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of Education, as well as a commitment to addressing many pressing issues facing the nation.

In FY 2023, the Biden Administration specifically recommends $294.972 million for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs, which reflects a $30.5 million increase over FY 2021 Omnibus levels and a $14.5 million increase over the recently passed FY 2022 Omnibus. This total includes a $25 million increase in Advanced Nursing Education to support maternal health, an additional $3.5 million for Nursing Workforce Diversity, and an increase of $2 million for the Nurse Education, Practice, Quality and Retention program to help prepare nurses in rural and underserved areas. For the National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), the President proposes a total of $198.670 million in FY 2023 to support nurse scientists and researchers as they help address racial, ethnic, and socio-economic health disparities.

“Recognizing the instrumental role that nursing schools, deans, faculty, and students have in preparing the current and future nursing workforce is imperative to sustain the health of our nation,” said Dr. Cynthia McCurren, Chair of the AACN Board of Directors. “The increased funding outlined in this Administration’s budget for Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs and NINR, as well as an increased focus on prioritizing mental health, is welcome news for academic nursing and a strong step forward as we begin this year’s budgetary conversations on the federal level.”

In addition to proposed increases to nursing workforce and research programs, the budget also provides $88.3 billion for the Department of Education. This funding includes increases to the maximum Pell Grant by a total of $2,175 over the 2021-2022 award year, and more equitable funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribally Controlled Colleges and Universities (TCCUs), Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs), and low-resourced institutions.

“As we work to advance priorities that are sustainable, inclusive, and innovative, we were pleased to see this budget reinforcing the importance of academic nursing,” said Dr. Deborah Trautman, AACN President and Chief Executive Officer. “Moving to a more equitable healthcare system requires smart investments in nurses and nursing students practicing in all communities, including in rural and underserved areas.”

AACN is also proud to see an ongoing focus on fighting public health challenges, including gun violence research, and additional support for mental health services. As we continue with the budgetary process, AACN remains committed to working with Congress to boldly increase critical funding for Title VIII programs and support innovative research at NINR in FY 2023 and beyond.

