Newswise — This Thursday, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will debate. We are looking for experts to provide insights on the candidates' strategies, debate performances, and potential influence on voters.
The first 2024 presidential debate: Experts share what’s important to know
New FAU and Mainstreet Poll Shows Battleground States Nevada and Arizona Too Close to Call
Super Tuesday in an Unprecedented Election Year: Experts Available for Comment
Public opinion polls may not be as straightforward as you think
- University of Maryland - College Park
- University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
- UWM Distinguished Professor of Political Science
- Expertise: Elections And Voting Gender Gap Political Participation Presidential Campaign Public Opinion Voter Behavior Women In Politics
- Saint Louis University School of Law
- Vincent C. Immel Professor of Law
- Expertise: Constitution Election 2016 Law Mike Pence President Of The United States Vice President
Christopher Hallenbrook, Ph.D.
- California State University, Dominguez Hills
- Assistant Professor
- Expertise: American Politics Constitutional Law Elections Political Philosophy
- University of Oregon
- Professor and Shirley Papé Chair in Emerging Media Director, Journalism Program
- Expertise: AI Algorithms Algorithms Big Data Journalism Local News Media News Newspapers Political News Politics And Med Social Media Trump
