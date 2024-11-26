Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – Loyola University Medical Center President Tad Gomez was recognized by Crain's Chicago Business as a Notable Latino Leader for 2024. In addition, MacNeal Hospital President Pierre Monice was named one of Crain’s Notable Black Leaders.

Since 2019, Tad Gomez has served as the president of Loyola University Medical Center (LUMC). His visionary leadership was instrumental in securing LUMC its third and fourth Magnet nursing designations from the prestigious American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This recognition is not just a testament to LUMC's exceptional nursing practices but also symbolizes a commitment to continuous education and professional development for all nurses at LUMC. Under Gomez's guidance, nursing care at LUMC has continued to excel at the highest levels, serving the community and upholding the highest standards of care.

Since assuming leadership in 2021, Monice has transformed the culture into a welcoming, people-centric environment. Combining leadership with spirituality, Monice, a motivational speaker and former pastor, champions a servant leadership approach, especially in supporting and advancing nursing. Through Monice's initiatives, MacNeal stands as a model of inclusive, quality health care. Under his leadership, MacNeal became one of only 17 hospitals in the country to receive the Magnet with Distinction designation, the highest honor for nursing excellence.

“We congratulate Tad Gomez and Pierre Monice on being recognized for their commitment to executive excellence,” said Shawn P. Vincent, President and CEO of Loyola Medicine. “Their innovative leadership is key to achieving our mission to be a compassionate and transforming healing presence in the communities.”

