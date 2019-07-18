Press Conference: Solve Unique Flow Control & Filtration Challenges with Mott

Newswise — Mott Corporation will hold a press conference on Tuesday, August 6 at the 2019 AACC Clinical Lab Expo in Anaheim, CA to present Mott's Engineering Services for unique flow control and filtration challenges. The event will be hosted by Mike Miller, Director, Engineering Services at Mott.

Mr. Miller will introduce Mott's R&D and Engineering capabilities including rapid prototyping, advanced manufacturing techniques such as 3D print, and testing and data analysis in Mott's state-of-the-art lab. Mott's engineers collaborate with design teams from concept to production and provide continual optimization.

The conference will take place in Room 213C at 10:00 am PST and will also be available in the digital press room for people not on-site.

About Mott

Mott is a high precision filtration and flow control company trusted by the world’s best known technical and performance brands. Often, our customers have no effective options to solve their challenging problems. Our strategic vision is to deliver technological breakthroughs where none currently exist. For over 60 years, Mott has been known as the gold standard for high performance filtration and flow control applications. We exist to inspire engineers to escape the ordinary.