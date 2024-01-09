Newswise — Complimentary press passes are now available for Discover BMB, the annual meeting of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB). Join us March 23–26 in San Antonio to experience an engaging agenda showcasing the newest developments and current trends in the field.

As the flagship meeting for one of the largest molecular life science organizations in the world, #DiscoverBMB brings together researchers in academia and industry from across the globe.

Explore captivating science stories and connect with leading experts during the scientific symposia, which will encompass 12 themes. Topics include:

Discover BMB will also feature award lectures by scientists recognized for their discoveries, teaching and diversity initiatives.

Qualifying journalists will receive:

Full, complimentary access to all meeting sessions in San Antonio

Opportunities to connect with a global community of top scientists

Early access to embargoed materials featuring high-impact research

Personal introductions for one-on-one interviews with featured scientists

To register for a press pass to attend #DiscoverBMB in San Antonio or access press materials electronically, please check our Media Policies and submit a Press Registration Form.

About the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology (ASBMB)

The ASBMB is a nonprofit scientific and educational organization with more than 12,000 members worldwide. Founded in 1906 to advance the science of biochemistry and molecular biology, the society publishes three peer-reviewed journals, advocates for funding of basic research and education, supports science education at all levels, and promotes the diversity of individuals entering the scientific workforce. www.asbmb.org