FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Press registration is now open for journalists who wish to attend the 76th Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology (AAN). The 2024 AAN Annual Meeting will be held from April 13-18 in a hybrid format offering the option to participate in person in Denver or live online.

The AAN Annual Meeting will be filled with exclusive science for neurology professionals worldwide, highlighting the latest advances in neurologic research. There will be over 2,600 abstracts covering 27 neurology specialties. The meeting will also include late-breaking research, key lectures and more than 180 educational courses. The AAN Annual Meeting press room will serve print, broadcast and online reporters as they cover this research.

The AAN Media and Public Relations team will be available online throughout the meeting, April 13-18, 2024, to assist journalists. The AAN Annual Meeting press room at the Colorado Convention Center will be open April 13-17, 2024.

The AAN is committed to creating an enjoyable and safe experience for all attendees at any AAN meeting. Before registering, please read all meeting policies on our Conference Guidelines page.

To register as press for the meeting in Denver, or to attend live online, please visit our AAN Annual Meeting Press Registration Policies page. Members of the press are required to pre-register for the meeting in Denver as well as for the live online option. The deadline for press registration is 3:00 p.m. ET, Friday, April 5, 2024. Press registration will not be allowed on-site in Denver.

To view all the AAN’s Annual Meeting press policies, visit our AAN Press Room page.

Non-emerging abstracts are embargoed until 4:00 p.m. ET, on Thursday, March 7, 2024, unless otherwise noted by the AAN Media and Public Relations department. Emerging science abstracts will be embargoed until 12:01 a.m. ET, on Friday, April 12, 2024, unless otherwise noted by the AAN Media and Public Relations department.

For more information: Visit the American Academy of Neurology’s 76th Annual Meeting website.

The American Academy of Neurology is the world’s largest association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, with over 40,000 members. The AAN is dedicated to promoting the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care. A neurologist is a doctor with specialized training in diagnosing, treating and managing disorders of the brain and nervous system such as Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, migraine, multiple sclerosis, concussion, Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

For more information about the American Academy of Neurology, visit AAN.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.