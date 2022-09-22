Newswise — ATLANTA – The American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is providing complimentary registration to journalists wishing to write about studies presented at ACR Convergence 2022, the ACR’s annual meeting taking place Nov. 10 – 14 both in person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA and virtually. A listing of presentations for ACR Convergence 2022 can be found in the online program.

Approved press members will receive an all-access pass to the meeting, discounted housing (while supplies last), an embargoed press kit, access to virtual press conferences, assistance scheduling interviews with speakers, on-demand access to recorded sessions through October 31, 2023, and access to an onsite newsroom equipped with printer and computers where registered press can work away from the hustle and bustle of the meeting. Virtual registration and a virtual newsroom are also available.

Early press registration will end Monday, November 7. Requests received before this time will be processed prior to the start of the meeting. Press registration requests will continue to be accepted through the end of the meeting, but delayed responses should be expected after the early registration deadline, as staff will be supporting the execution of the event.

Details about eligibility requirements and how to apply for press credentials can be found HERE. For questions about the registration process or the press policies, contact Amanda Head at [email protected].

Please note that all information outside of what is publicly available in the abstracts is under embargo until Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

